Roku Inc. and Fox Corp. reached a distribution deal late Friday, narrowly avoiding a blackout that would have removed Fox apps from the Roku streaming platform ahead of the Super Bowl.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Roku and Fox reach distribution deal to avoid streaming blackout ahead of Super Bowl - February 1, 2020
- Disney and Alphabet could put an end to the earnings recession - February 1, 2020
- Earnings Outlook: Disney earnings preview: ‘A pivotal quarter’ has Disney+ doing battle with coronavirus fears - February 1, 2020