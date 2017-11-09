The Wall Street Journal: RT network to register as foreign agent in U.S.

The Russian state-funded foreign television network RT said Thursday that it would comply with a U.S. Department of Justice request that the channel register as a foreign agent, but announced its intention to fight the designation in court.
