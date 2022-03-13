The Wall Street Journal: Russian prosecutors threaten to arrest execs of Western companies, seize assets

Russian prosecutors have issued warnings to Western companies in Russia, threatening to arrest corporate leaders there who criticize the government or to seize assets of companies that withdraw from the country, according to people familiar with the matter.
