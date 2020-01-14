The Wall Street Journal: Russians reportedly hacked Burisma during Trump impeachment probe

Hackers believed to be affiliated with Russia’s military breached the Ukrainian gas company where former Vice President Joe Biden’s son had served on the board as it became a focus of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to a U.S. cybersecurity firm.
