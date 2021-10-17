The Wall Street Journal: Saks e-commerce unit looks to go public at valuation near $6 billion

The fast-growing e-commerce business of luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue is aiming to go public soon at a valuation roughly triple what it was pegged at earlier this year, in a sign of the boom times for online department-store sales.
