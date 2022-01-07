Samsung Electronics Co. is forecasting a roughly 52% jump in its fourth-quarter operating profit from the year-ago period, lifted by resilient demand for memory chips and improved returns from its contract chip-making business.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Samsung Electronics expects 52% jump in Q4 operating profit - January 6, 2022
- Market Extra: Corporate investment-grade bond funds kick off 2022 with biggest weekly inflows in 6 months - January 6, 2022
- : Moderna CEO expects a second COVID booster will be needed later this year - January 6, 2022