The City of San Francisco on Sunday said it has offered $2.5 billion to acquire PG&E Corp.’s electrical lines serving the city, a potential first step toward separating from the giant utility.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: WeWork parent may drop IPO value below $20 billion amid investor skepticism - September 8, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: San Francisco makes $2.5 billion offer for PG&E’s electric system in city - September 8, 2019
- The Moneyist: A letter from a woman on the poverty line who inherited $150,000: ‘I felt a sense of hope — the kind of hope I’d never known’ - September 8, 2019