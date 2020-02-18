The Wall Street Journal: Sanders pulls away from Biden in latest WSJ/NBC News poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken sole possession of the lead in the Democratic primary race, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds, with four candidates essentially tied for second place amid declining support for former Vice President Joe Biden and the rising profile of Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor.
