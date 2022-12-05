Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and a U.S. private-equity firm run by Barclays PLC’s former chief executive are among investors preparing to invest $1 billion or more into Credit Suisse‘s new investment bank, people familiar with the matter said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : New Zealand plans law to force Google, Meta to pay news publishers for content - December 4, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: China Caixin services PMI falls to 6-month low amid stifling COVID restrictions - December 4, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Saudi crown prince set to invest in Credit Suisse’s new investment bank - December 4, 2022