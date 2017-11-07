The Wall Street Journal: Saudi government may confiscate up to $800 billion in anticorruption crackdown

The Saudi government is aiming to confiscate cash and other assets worth as much as $800 billion in its broadening crackdown on alleged corruption among the kingdom’s elite, according to people familiar with the matter.
