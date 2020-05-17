The Wall Street Journal: Saudi sovereign-wealth fund invests in Facebook, Boeing, Disney

In the coronavirus pandemic’s financial fallout, Saudi Arabia’s $300 billion sovereign-wealth fund has emerged as one of the world’s biggest bargain hunters, taking minority stakes worth billions of dollars in American corporations.
