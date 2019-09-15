The Wall Street Journal: Saudis backtrack, now expect to have one-third of crude output back online by Monday

Saudi Arabia’s national oil company expects to restore roughly a third of crude output disrupted due to a weekend attack by day’s end on Monday, Saudi officials said, a step back from earlier hopes that it could quickly resume full production by the start of the week.
