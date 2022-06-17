The Wall Street Journal: Sen. John Cornyn, lead Republican negotiator on bipartisan gun package, booed at GOP event in Texas

The lead Republican negotiator in bipartisan gun-control talks told a skeptical crowd in Texas that the framework for a potential deal was pro-Second Amendment, as negotiators headed into the weekend still hung up on a provision denying guns to people who abuse their dating partners.
