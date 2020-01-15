A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, alarmed by the rise of Chinese electronics supplier Huawei Technologies Co., wants Washington to subsidize firms that could counter China’s 5G advances.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Senators seek $1 billion to subsidize U.S. tech firms developing 5G technology - January 14, 2020
- Asia Markets: Asian markets pull back at harsh reality beyond U.S.-China trade truce - January 14, 2020
- Key Words: Biden says he won’t sign trade deals without environmentalists and labor at the table - January 14, 2020