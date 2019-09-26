Sabine Lautenschläger, who sits on the bank’s six-member executive board in Frankfurt, will leave the bank on Oct. 31, more than two years before her eight-year term had been due to end, the ECB said Wednesday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Senior ECB member, Sabine Lautenschläger, unexpectedly resigns - September 26, 2019
- Pearson warns of U.S. weakness, sees 2019 profit at bottom of guidance - September 26, 2019
- IAG cuts 2019 guidance due to British Airways strikes - September 26, 2019