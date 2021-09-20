The Wall Street Journal: Shell may sell Permian assets to ConocoPhillips in deal worth about $9.5 billion

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is close to a deal to sell assets in the Permian basin, the most active U.S. oil field, to ConocoPhillips for around $9.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
