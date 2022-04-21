The Wall Street Journal: Sheryl Sandberg accused of pressuring tabloid to kill stories on then-boyfriend Bobby Kotick

Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is facing internal scrutiny over two occasions in which she pressed a U.K. tabloid to shelve a potential article about her then-boyfriend, Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive Bobby Kotick, according to people close to the executives.
