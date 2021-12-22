A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is in advanced talks to acquire LF Logistics for around $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would give the ocean shipping giant a network of warehouses.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Shipping giant Maersk poised to buy LF Logistics for about $3 billion - December 21, 2021
- Exclusive report: Apple investors call for civil-rights audit - December 21, 2021
- : Exclusive: Apple investors call for civil-rights audit - December 21, 2021