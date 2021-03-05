The Wall Street Journal: Shutterfly may go public through SPAC merger

Shutterfly Inc. is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check company, according to people familiar with the matter, less than two years after Apollo Global Management Inc. took the online-photo-book maker private.
