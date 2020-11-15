High-end mall developer Taubman Centers Inc. has agreed to accept a price cut in its takeover by Simon Property Group Inc., in a move that will allow the companies to avoid a drawn-out legal battle that was set to start Monday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Obama: It’s ‘hard for our democracy to function’ with such deep divisions - November 15, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Simon Property, Taubman agree to price cut in reverse merger - November 15, 2020
- U.S. sees 1 million new coronavirus cases in the past 6 days - November 15, 2020