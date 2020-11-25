The Wall Street Journal: Simon & Schuster may be bought by Penguin Random House parent

ViacomCBS Inc. is close to a deal to sell book publisher Simon & Schuster to German media giant Bertelsmann SE for more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that would create a publishing behemoth accounting for about a third or all books sold in the U.S.
