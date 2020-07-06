Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is near a deal to buy E.W. Scripps Co.’s (TICKER:SSP) Stitcher Inc. podcasting unit for around $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: SiriusXM poised to acquire Stitcher podcasting unit from Scripps - July 6, 2020
- Ping Identity stock slips as secondary offering announced - July 6, 2020
- NewsWatch: Here’s what the rest of the year may hold for the stock market, according to the analysts who got the pandemic call right - July 6, 2020