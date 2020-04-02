The Wall Street Journal: Social Security recipients won’t need to file tax returns to get coronavirus stimulus check

Social Security recipients won’t need to file tax returns to receive the $1,200 one-time payments authorized in the new economic-relief law, the Treasury Department said late Wednesday in a reversal of its prior position.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
