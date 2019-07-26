The Wall Street Journal: SoftBank launches another tech megafund, backed by Apple, Microsoft

SoftBank Group Corp. said it would start a second technology megafund and has secured $108 billion in commitments from investors including Apple Inc., Japanese banks, Taiwanese investors and Kazakhstan’s sovereign-wealth fund.
