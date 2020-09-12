SoftBank Group Corp. is nearing a deal to sell British chip designer Arm Holdings to Nvidia Corp. for more than $40 billion, the latest in a series of big asset sales by the Japanese technology conglomerate.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: TikTok saved my business: Candy retailer finds internet fame as COVID-19 forces a pivot - September 12, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: SoftBank near $40 billion deal to sell Arm Holdings to Nvidia - September 12, 2020
- The Tell: Forget value vs. growth. We’re in a quarantine vs. recovery paradigm now, this analyst says - September 12, 2020