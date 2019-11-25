The Wall Street Journal: SoftBank part of $1 billion investment in India mobile-payments startup Paytm

The parent company of popular Indian mobile-payments startup Paytm said it has secured $1 billion in fresh funds from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and China’s Ant Financial Services Group, giving it more firepower in a fast-growing but crowded market.
