The Wall Street Journal: SoftBank seeks Uber shares at 30% discount from $68 billion valuation

SoftBank Group Corp. has told stakeholders in Uber Technologies Inc. that it will initially offer to buy shares at a nearly 30% discount to the company’s most recent valuation of $68 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.
