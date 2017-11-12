The Wall Street Journal: Solid opening weekend for ‘Daddy’s Home 2,’ as audiences appear ready to forgive Mel Gibson

Americans welcomed Mel Gibson back to the big screen as his comedy “Daddy’s Home 2” scored a solid opening at the box office. Along with a new version of “Murder on the Orient Express,” it contributed to a robust weekend for Hollywood.
