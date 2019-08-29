The Wall Street Journal: Some states unhappy with proposed terms of Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

A proposed deal for Purdue Pharma LP to resolve more than 2,000 lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis is facing pushback from a vocal group of state attorneys general who say it doesn’t bring in enough cash to satisfy their demands, according to people familiar with the matter.
