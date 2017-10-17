The Wall Street Journal: Soros shifts $18 billion to his Open Society philanthropic organization

George Soros, who built one of the world’s largest fortunes through a famous series of trades, has turned over nearly $18 billion to Open Society Foundations, according to foundation officials, a move that transforms both the philanthropy he founded and the investment firm supplying its wealth.
