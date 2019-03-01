The dispute between Southwest Airlines and its mechanics union escalated on Thursday as the carrier filed a lawsuit accusing the workers of reporting trivial maintenance issues in an effort to take planes out of service and gain an advantage in contract negotiations.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Southwest sues its mechanics union, claiming it’s purposely taking planes out of service - February 28, 2019
- MarketWatch First Take: Dell returns to public markets with inscrutable numbers - February 28, 2019
- Collapse of Trump-Kim summit adds ‘element of uncertainty’ to U.S.-China trade talks, this expert says - February 28, 2019