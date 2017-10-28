The Wall Street Journal: Spain seizes power as tension mounts in independence-bent Catalonia

The Spanish government ousted Catalonia’s leaders on Friday, hours after separatist lawmakers declared the wealthy region an independent republic, plunging the country into its greatest political quagmire in decades.
