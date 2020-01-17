The Wall Street Journal: Spotify is in early talks to buy sports outlet the Ringer

Spotify Technology SA is in talks to buy sports and pop-culture outlet the Ringer, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would let the audiostreaming giant break into broader digital media and bring a network of more than 30 podcasts under its roof.
