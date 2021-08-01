Square Inc. has agreed an all-stock deal worth around $29 billion to acquire Australia’s Afterpay Ltd., an installment-payment company that positions its service as a cheaper and more responsible alternative to a credit card.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : The buy now, pay later wave: Afterpay, Klarna, Affirm and rivals hope to take U.S. by storm - August 1, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Square to buy Australia’s Afterpay in $29 billion deal - August 1, 2021
- Earnings Watch: Videogames entered the mainstream in the pandemic, but the industry faces a rough transition - August 1, 2021