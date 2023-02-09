Standard Chartered’s stock soared Thursday, buoyed by a report that First Abu Dhabi Bank is again preparing a potential offer for the London-based lender after putting previous plans on hold.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: Canopy Growth lays off 800 as its slashes spending and posts wider-than-expected loss - February 9, 2023
- Economic Report: Jobless claims climb 13,000 to 196,000, still near pandemic-era low - February 9, 2023
- Earnings Results: Sonos stock rockets after revenue rises in holiday quarter - February 9, 2023