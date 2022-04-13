Starbucks Corp. Chief Executive Howard Schultz is ramping up the company’s campaign against a unionization push in its U.S. stores, saying new benefits being developed for chain employees legally can’t be extended to unionized locations.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Bed Bath & Beyond says Q4 revealed unforeseen weaknesses and the strength of its baby-focused chain - April 13, 2022
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices score a 5th gain in a row - April 13, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Starbucks planning new employee benefits that might exclude unionized workers - April 13, 2022