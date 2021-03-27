The Wall Street Journal: Startups Axios and the Athletic discuss merger, consider SPAC deal

Sports-media outlet the Athletic is in merger talks with news startup Axios, according to people familiar with the matter, part of a plan to build a larger online-publishing company that could include going public through a blank-check firm.
