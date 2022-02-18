Federal and state regulators have widened their investigations into how Activision Blizzard Inc.’s leadership handled workplace misconduct claims, according to documents and people familiar with the probes, as the videogame giant works to complete a planned $75 billion sale to Microsoft Corp.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: State, federal regulators expand Activision workplace misconduct probes - February 17, 2022
- : Intel provides full-year outlook above Wall Street estimates - February 17, 2022
- What’s Worth Streaming: Here’s everything coming to Hulu in March 2022 — and what’s leaving - February 17, 2022