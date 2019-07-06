The Wall Street Journal: State of emergency sought by California governor after 7.1 magnitude quake

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked southern California Friday night, sending tremors that could be felt in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and nearly 400 miles north in Sacramento. The quake caused fires, power outages and collapsed buildings, officials said.
