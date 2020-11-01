The Wall Street Journal: Stonepeak to buy cable operator Astound for $3.6 billion

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners said it is buying Astound Broadband, the sixth largest U.S. cable-TV provider, for $3.6 billion, in one of the biggest leveraged buyouts this year.
