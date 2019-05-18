The Wall Street Journal: Students were advised to falsely claim to be racial minorities in college-admissions scandal

The man behind the scheme to help wealthy students get into elite colleges by cheating on tests and faking athletic credentials also advised some families to falsely claim students were racial minorities, exploiting the push to diversify campuses, according to two people familiar with the situation.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- A new theory on why sleeping less than 7 hours per night can lead to heart disease and Type 2 diabetes - May 18, 2019
- The tariff tiff and a Fed rethink are just two areas of stock-market angst - May 18, 2019
- Economic preview: Consumer spending slows, investment hurt by China trade war - May 18, 2019