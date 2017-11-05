The Wall Street Journal: Stunning Saudi purge solidifies crown prince’s power

A sweeping weekend roundup of more than five dozen princes, ministers and prominent businessmen in Saudi Arabia marks a dramatic escalation in the crown prince’s effort to consolidate power and accelerate far-reaching change in the kingdom.
