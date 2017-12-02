A 25-year-old federal law restricts sports betting to Nevada and three other states, but a challenge to that ban by the state of New Jersey has set the stage for the Supreme Court to decide whether the law is constitutional.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: Senate strikes amendment from tax bill that would have benefited college with ties to Betsy DeVos - December 2, 2017
- Economic Preview: Don’t expect strong U.S. hiring to keep up in 2018 - December 2, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Supreme Court hearing could open the country to more sports betting - December 2, 2017