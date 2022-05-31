The Wall Street Journal: Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas social-media law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked Texas from immediately enforcing a new state law that aims to prohibit large social-media platforms from suppressing users’ posts based on the content of their speech.
