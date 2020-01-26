The Wall Street Journal: T-Mobile, Sprint merger could be derailed by California regulators

T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. are waiting for a federal judge to rule on whether they can merge, but the companies face another hurdle even if they overcome that legal challenge: the California Public Utilities Commission.
