The Wall Street Journal: Tab, Coca-Cola’s diet-soda pioneer and a ’70s icon, is going away

Coca-Cola Co.’s first diet cola was a pop-culture icon in the 1970s and early ’80s, then faded after the launch of Diet Coke. Even after Tab’s market share dwindled to almost nothing, the beverage company kept the brand going for decades to appease a fiercely devoted base known as Tabaholics.
