The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to corporate tax regulations, delivering a victory to the IRS that will cost tech companies billions of dollars.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. stock futures rise following Monday’s gains - June 22, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Tech giants on the hook for billions of dollars after Supreme Court rejects tax-law challenge - June 22, 2020
- MarketWatch First Take: Apple says more with its quiet actions than on the WWDC keynote stage - June 22, 2020