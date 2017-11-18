Tens of thousands of jubilant Zimbabweans celebrate what they considered the end of President Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule in the capital, and demand a formal transfer of power days after the military’s takeover.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Preview: Why this U.S. recession signal is probably throwing off a false alarm - November 18, 2017
- NewsWatch: Here’s how Apple gets to a $2 trillion market value - November 18, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Tens of thousands in Zimbabwe rally for the ouster of Robert Mugabe - November 18, 2017