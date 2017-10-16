The Wall Street Journal: Terrorist leader, one of America’s most wanted, killed in Philippines

One of the U.S.’s most-wanted terrorists was among the last remaining leaders killed Monday after Philippine forces pressed forward with their offensive to retake the southern city of Marawi from Islamic State-linked militants, authorities said.
