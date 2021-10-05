The Wall Street Journal: Tesla ordered to pay former factory worker $130 million over racially hostile work environment

Tesla Inc. subjected a Black former worker to a racially hostile work environment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent him from being racially harassed, a federal jury found Monday.
